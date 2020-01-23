|
|
James E. Parsons
James E. Parsons, 60, of Lehighton, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at his residence. His sweetheart, Crystal Mae Dorward, preceded him in death on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
Born in Ashland, on Tuesday, July 14, 1959, he was a son of the late Raymond S. and Lorraine E. (Smith) Parsons.
He served our country with the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Private First Class as a heavy vehicle operator.
He was most recently employed at UPS and at New England Motor Freight as a truck driver/freight hauler. He was of the Christian Faith.
Jimmy was an avid fisherman and loved to stop in at Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, where he held a life membership.
Surviving are his canine pit bull friend Myrtle; seven sisters, Lori Spaulding (Ernie) of Maine, Noreen Christiansen (David) of Florida, Sharon Lisy (Dave) of Ohio, Mary Weller of Pa., Margie Parsons of Pa., Maria Baerga of Texas, Jenny Matos (Joey) of Texas; five brothers, Raymond Parsons of Utah (Raymond's ex-wife Elaine Parsons of Jim Thorpe), Walker Parsons of Pa., Charles Parsons of North Dakota, Thomas Parsons, of New Jersey, Auggie Baerga of Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A graveside memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in the Packerton Cemetery, Beaver Run Drive, Lehighton, with SALM Emma Weaver officiating with full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 23, 2020