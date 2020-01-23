Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for James Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Parsons Obituary
James E. Parsons
James E. Parsons, 60, of Lehighton, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, at his residence. His sweetheart, Crystal Mae Dorward, preceded him in death on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
Born in Ashland, on Tuesday, July 14, 1959, he was a son of the late Raymond S. and Lorraine E. (Smith) Parsons.
He served our country with the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Private First Class as a heavy vehicle operator.
He was most recently employed at UPS and at New England Motor Freight as a truck driver/freight hauler. He was of the Christian Faith.
Jimmy was an avid fisherman and loved to stop in at Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, where he held a life membership.
Surviving are his canine pit bull friend Myrtle; seven sisters, Lori Spaulding (Ernie) of Maine, Noreen Christiansen (David) of Florida, Sharon Lisy (Dave) of Ohio, Mary Weller of Pa., Margie Parsons of Pa., Maria Baerga of Texas, Jenny Matos (Joey) of Texas; five brothers, Raymond Parsons of Utah (Raymond's ex-wife Elaine Parsons of Jim Thorpe), Walker Parsons of Pa., Charles Parsons of North Dakota, Thomas Parsons, of New Jersey, Auggie Baerga of Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A graveside memorial service in his honor will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. in the Packerton Cemetery, Beaver Run Drive, Lehighton, with SALM Emma Weaver officiating with full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -