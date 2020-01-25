|
|
James E. Smith Jr.
James E. Smith Jr., 78, of Bear Creek Lakes, Penn Forest Township, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Miner's Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.
He was the husband of Barbara (Cress-ley) Smith. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on July 3, 2019.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of late James E. Smith Sr. and Violet E. (Hill) Smith.
He was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School. After graduating, his father bought him a truck and that was the start of what became Jamico Inc. Jim had owned and operated Jamico Inc. for many years before retiring in 2001.
He had constructed all the roads in Bear Creek Lakes, Penn Forest Streams, Indian Mountain Lakes, Holiday Pocono, Mount Pocahontas, Pleasant Valley West, Stoney Creek Acres and Penn Forest Pines.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Penn Forest, where he served for many years on church council.
He was a 53 year member of Carbon Lodge 242, the Packer Commandery 23 Knights Templar, and a past master of the Lilly Royal Arch Chapter, all of Jim Thorpe. He was also a charter member and past president of the Penn Forest Fire Co. #1, member of the Penn Forest Fire Co. #2, Rajah Shriner of Reading, Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club, Jukebox Cruiser Car Club, the Lehighton American Legion, and Jim Thorpe High School Hall of Fame.
James was a lifelong member of the Lehighton and Jim Thorpe Fire Company and the past president of the Western Poconos Association. He was a presiding member of the Mauch Chunk Trust Co. Board of Directors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved cat, Scooter; nieces and nephews, Todd Smith, Wendy Serfass, Raymond, Robert and Ryan Hartman, Robin, David, Kirk and Brad Cressley, Dianna Riegel, Robert Solt; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tara, Stacey, Jessica, Christy, Shelby and Robert Hartman, Justice, Bella, Jack, Laura, Brandon and Gavin Cressly, Adam and Eric Solt, Ethan and Dillon Smith; sister-in-law, Kay Ann Smith; and brother-in-law, Monroe Cressley.
He was predeceased by a brother, Edgar T. Smith; and a sister, JoAnn Smith.
Services: Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will follow the service in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, located near the church.
Memorials in his name may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church or in care of Barbara Smith, 46 Blue Jay Drive, Jim Thorpe, PA.
Published in Times News on Jan. 25, 2020