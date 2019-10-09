|
James F. Becker
James F. Becker, 84, of Lansford, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, in his home.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Adam and Elizabeth (Otto) Becker.
He had worked in landscaping as a tree surgeon.
He was known as "Preacher" and "Jim the Mountain Man."
Surviving are three daughters, Michele, wife of James Napolitano of Tamaqua, and their sons, Stephen Becker and Anthony Napolitano, Jean Ann Becker of Lehighton and Mary Louise, wife of Charles Kimmel of Jim Thorpe; two sisters, Mary, wife of Gary Simpson in Florida, and Joan Ament of Bethlehem; three grandsons, three great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, John and Joseph Becker.
Call or text Bella at 272-223-0447 for information on a Celebration of Life service.
Monetary donations may be sent to WhiteWolf's Ministry, c/o Bella Sandray Scinicariello, P.O. Box 51, Summit Hill, PA 18250.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019