James F. Wolfe
James F. Wolfe, 76, of Centre Street, Parryville, died peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 26, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Koons) Wolfe since Aug. 27, 1965.
He was em-ployed by the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, in its vertical furnace department for 43 years.
Born in Parryville, he was a son of the late John R. Sr. and Lizzie (Strohl) Wolfe.
He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Parryville.
James was an avid bowler at Gateway Lanes and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sisters, Josephine, wife of Lou Marinini of New Ringgold, and Shirley Snyder of Hometown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Darren J., who died in 1976; five sisters, Betty, Delphine, Arlene, Caroline and Pauline; and three brothers, Kermit, John Jr. and Wayne.
Service: Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Packerton Cemetery, Beaver Street, Mahoning Township. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019