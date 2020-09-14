1/
James Fritzinger
James Fritzinger
James Fritzinger, 84, of Lehighton, died on Sept. 11, 2020, in his home with his family at his side. He was the husband of Hilda (Solt) Fritzinger and they were married for 55 years last September.
He was born in Palmerton to the late Walter and Grace (Gruber) Fritzinger.
James worked for the former Zinc Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son, Scott Fritzinger, and his fiancee, Debra Warhola, of Lehighton; daughter, Donna, wife of Arnold Kemmerer, of Nesquehoning; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Walter Jr. and John Fritzinger; and two sisters, Barbara Lauchnor and Nancy Muthard.
James was the last remaining member of his family.
Service: Private family services will be held. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
