James H. Heydt Jr. Obituary
James H. Heydt Jr.
James Henry Heydt Jr., 63, of West Broadway, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Cheryl (Cinicola) Heydt. They were married for 24 years.
A self-employed elec-trician, he owned and operated JH Heydt Electric.
He was a son of the late James H. Heydt Sr. and Anna Mae (Feller) Snyder.
Jimmy loved his dog, Riley, and was an avid hunter and NASCAR fan.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Alex, at home, and Sam of Philadelphia; two sisters, Marie, wife of Allen Katz of Penn Forest, and Lisa Reese of Lansford; a brother Charles, and his wife, Pamela, of Penn Forest; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with Pastor Nathan Kennedy officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Memorial visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Published in Times News on Jan. 7, 2020
