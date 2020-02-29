|
|
James H. Wentz
James H. Wentz, 89, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Friday morning at his residence with his loving and caring family at his side. He was the husband of the late Shirley J. (Hill) Wentz, who passed away on March 20, 2015. They were married for 60 years at the time of her passing.
Born in Parry-
ville on Sept. 7, 1930, James was the son of the late William and
Beatrice Shellhammer Wentz.
He was a graduate of Lehigh Area High School, Class of 1948, and later earned his Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and a master's degree in guidance and counseling at Kutztown University.
He taught in the East Penn School District in Emmaus from 1955-1956 and was later employed by Lehighton Area School District for 32 years, where he served as an elementary school teacher and acted as principal for 16 years. He then continued as an administrator, serving as a supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services for an additional 16 years, until his retirement in 1988.
James served the country in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of sergeant with the 243rd Army Band from 1950-1952 and the 165th MP BN from 1961-1962. He was a lifelong member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 and served as chaplain of the Am Vets, the Lehighton Area UVO.
He served on the Lehighton Borough Council and was a past president of the Carbon County Chapter of The PA Association of School retirees. He also was a board member and president of the Lehighton Cemetery Association.
As an active member of Zion United Church of Lehighton, he volunteered his time with the church consistory, the church choir and served as a Sunday school teacher. He was an inductee of the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame, the Lehigh County National Football Hall of Fame, the Lehighton Education and Athletic Foundation (L.E.A.F.), Graduates of Distinction, and was honored as a Community Hero by Mauch Chunk Trust Co.
Known as a giving person in his community, James volunteered at Blue Mountain Health System's Gnaden Huetten Campus and St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Lehighton Campus since 2009 with over 11,508 hours of service greeting and directing patients and visitors from the main lobby.
Wentz was socially active in his community as he held a life membership with the Lehigh Fire Company #1 and another membership with the Lehighton Orioles Nest #183.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherryl (Armbruster) of Lehighton; three sons, Garry Wentz of Parryville, Greg Wentz of Lehighton, Scott Wentz and his wife, Patricia (Grow) of Parryville; a brother, Dennis Wentz and his wife, Mikki, of Parryville; six grandchildren, Matthew Wentz, Jarrod Neff, Kyle Wentz, Dustin Wentz, Ren Wentz, and Lauren Armbruster; 12 great-
grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Zion U.C.C., 225 Iron St., Lehighton with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating with full military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO. Call from 5 to 8 p.m Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Zion U.C.C. in Lehighton or L.E.A.F, 1 Indian Lane, Lehighton, PA 18235.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home in Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 29, 2020