Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gatens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Gatens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Gatens Obituary
James J. Gatens
James J. Gatens, 67, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home.
Born Friday, Dec. 14, 1951, in Coaldale, Jim was raised in the home of his late grandparents, Theodore and Virginia Murphy, along with their children. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia A. (Mahala) Gatens, on Feb. 9, 2006.
Surviving are a son, Jer-emy M. Gatens, and his wife, Whitney, of Philadelphia; daughters, Melissa L. Gatens of Tamaqua, and Elena W. Gatens of Philadelphia.
A member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, Jim graduated from Marian Catholic High School class of 1969.
He retired from Eagle Rock Resorts, where he was head of maintenance.
Jim was a longtime steward for the South Ward Fire Company of Tamaqua. He was an active member of the Tamaqua Pool League and social member of the American Legion.
Service: A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now