James J. Gatens

James J. Gatens, 67, of Arlington Street, Tamaqua, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home.

Born Friday, Dec. 14, 1951, in Coaldale, Jim was raised in the home of his late grandparents, Theodore and Virginia Murphy, along with their children. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia A. (Mahala) Gatens, on Feb. 9, 2006.

Surviving are a son, Jer-emy M. Gatens, and his wife, Whitney, of Philadelphia; daughters, Melissa L. Gatens of Tamaqua, and Elena W. Gatens of Philadelphia.

A member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, Jim graduated from Marian Catholic High School class of 1969.

He retired from Eagle Rock Resorts, where he was head of maintenance.

Jim was a longtime steward for the South Ward Fire Company of Tamaqua. He was an active member of the Tamaqua Pool League and social member of the American Legion.

Service: A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on July 9, 2019