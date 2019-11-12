|
James J. Gieniec
James J. Gieniec, 64, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Debra A. (Malik) Gieniec. They were married for 33 years on May 17, 2019.
He was a self-employed fleet services manager in truck sales/services.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of G. James Gieniec of Lehighton and the late Janice A. (Yuskanish) Gieniec, who passed away on Nov. 8, 2018.
He was a 1973 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, where he played on the golf team.
He later earned an associate degree in business/restaurant management from Lehigh Carbon Community College.
He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, American Legion Post 314, Orioles Nest No. 183 and the Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, all of Lehighton, and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are a daughter, Jaime, wife of Nathan Crammer of Reading; and a newborn grandson, Noah James Crammer.
Service: Celebration of Life memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Lehighton. Call 9-10 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 12, 2019