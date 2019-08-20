|
|
James J. Knowles
James Joseph Knowles, 75, of Owl Creek, Tamaqua, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris (Robertshaw) Knowles, in 1986, and his second wife, Georgeann (Boyle) Knowles, in 2017.
He worked for Air Products in Hometown for 42 years.
Born in Coaldale on May 31, 1944, he was a son of the late James J. and Emily "Skippy" (Ward) Knowles.
A 1962 graduate of Marian High School, he served in the Navy from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII and the C.H. Berry American Legion Post 173, both of Tamaqua, and the Knights of Columbus, and was an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Knowles served on the Tamaqua Borough Council for four years.
He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are a son, Shawn, and his wife, Nadine, of Tamaqua; three brothers, Bill Ward of Westfield, MA, Jerry Knowles, and his wife, Lorraine, of Hometown, and Donald Knowles of Center Valley; a sister, Ann Marie, wife of David Price of Tamaqua; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua Contributions in his name may be made to the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2019