Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for James Knowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Knowles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Knowles Obituary
James J. Knowles
James Joseph Knowles, 75, of Owl Creek, Tamaqua, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in his home. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris (Robertshaw) Knowles, in 1986, and his second wife, Georgeann (Boyle) Knowles, in 2017.
He worked for Air Products in Hometown for 42 years.
Born in Coaldale on May 31, 1944, he was a son of the late James J. and Emily "Skippy" (Ward) Knowles.
A 1962 graduate of Marian High School, he served in the Navy from 1962-1966 during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII and the C.H. Berry American Legion Post 173, both of Tamaqua, and the Knights of Columbus, and was an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Knowles served on the Tamaqua Borough Council for four years.
He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are a son, Shawn, and his wife, Nadine, of Tamaqua; three brothers, Bill Ward of Westfield, MA, Jerry Knowles, and his wife, Lorraine, of Hometown, and Donald Knowles of Center Valley; a sister, Ann Marie, wife of David Price of Tamaqua; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua Contributions in his name may be made to the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now