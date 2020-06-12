James K.
Kiernan Sr.
James K. Kiernan Sr., 91, of Lansford passed away Wednesday evening at home.
James was born in New York City on Aug. 31, 1928.
He was the son of the late Katherine (Kiernan) and Patrick Kiernan.
He was married to Dorothy (Martin) Kiernan for over 69 years.
After high school James joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and served during World War II.
Later he went to welding school and then worked as a pipefitter for Local 274 for the rest of his career.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He was a member of AMVETS Post 83-Lansford and Knights of Columbus.
James enjoyed woodworking in his earlier years.
He is preceded in death by sister Eleanor; brother John; son James K. Kiernan Jr.; grandson Gavin Kiernan; and daughter-in-law Lavina Kiernan.
In addition to his longtime spouse, he is survived by daughters Dorothy Ann Barnes and Michelle Kiernan, both of Lansford; grandsons David Barnes and Ryan Kiernan; several nieces and nephews.
Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, June 17, from 6-8 p.m. All visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. If anyone feels uncomfortable attending, their sincere thoughts and prayers are welcome. Also, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Jun. 12, 2020.