James Kachelries

11-7-42 to 7-20-15

Jamie Lynn Napolitano

9-19-82 to 1-8-20



God saw you were getting tired

and a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around you

and whispered come with me.

With tearful eyes we watched you

and saw you pass away,

Although we loved you dearly,

we could not make you stay,

A golden heart stopped beating,

hard working hands at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us

he only takes the best.



For Jim: Love Always, Wife Hazel, children and family

For Jamie: Love Always, Nanners and your two girls





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store