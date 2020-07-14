James Kachelries
11-7-42 to 7-20-15
Jamie Lynn Napolitano
9-19-82 to 1-8-20
God saw you were getting tired
and a cure was not to be,
So he put his arms around you
and whispered come with me.
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away,
Although we loved you dearly,
we could not make you stay,
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us
he only takes the best.
For Jim: Love Always, Wife Hazel, children and family
For Jamie: Love Always, Nanners and your two girls
Published in Times News on Jul. 14, 2020.