James Lawrence Eckman

James Lawrence, 88, of New Oxford, died April 14.

The son of Donald and Edna Eckman, he was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Allentown, and moved at an early age to Lehigh-

ton.

He graduated from Lehigh-

ton Area High School in 1948 and earned a degree in business and finance from Penn State University in 1952.

On Oct. 10, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Maureen Miller, whom he called "the sweetest lady I ever met." They had three daughters, Sheila Eckman of Vashon, WA, partner of Berneta Walraven, the late Shawn Sipe, and Shannon, wife of Mark Christman of Hershey; four grandchildren, Sarah (Sipe), wife of Tyson Coates of Red Lion, the late Emily Sipe, and Alexander and Danica Christman of Hershey; and one great-

granddaughter, Evelyn Coates.

Jim started Eckman Hardware in the late 1950s and managed its stores in Lehighton, Tamaqua and Dingmans Ferry until the early 1970s. He was an associate director and mortgage appraiser for Peoples First National Bank & Trust in Lehighton, which later became First Eastern Bank, and worked as a realtor in the Lehighton area for several years.

He was one of the earliest members of Christ Evangelical Free Church in Mahoning Valley and regularly attended Church of the Open Door in York when he moved to York County in 2005.

He was a former member of the Lions Club in Lehighton and Mahoning Township. His interests included fishing, hunting, golf, and traveling the country by automobile and RV. He and Maureen spent a number of winters in Florida, first in their RV and later at Hawthorne Village in Leesburg.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Shawn; his granddaughter, Emily; and his five siblings, Ethel Steigerwalt, John Eckman, Dorothy Graver, Russell Eckman and Joanne Eckman.

Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. in Christ Evangelical Free Church, 2420 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive West, Lehighton, with Pastor Greg Laible officiating. Committal service to follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown. A calling will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 10-11 a.m. in the church. Schaffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17552; Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court York, PA 17408; or Christ Evangelical Free Church in Lehighton 18235.