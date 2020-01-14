|
James L. Fedorick
James L. Fedorick, 78, of Coaldale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Born Saturday, Dec. 13, 1941, in Junedale, Luzerne County, a son of the late Vincent and June (Fisher) Fedorick.
Surviving are his adopted family with whom he resided, Michael and Linda Mundy, their children, Bobbi Kulaga, her children, Haley and Hunter, Tina and Frank VanBuren, their children, Aleida and Ashley, and her husband Nate, Michael Mundy, and his wife Christy, their daughter, Alyssa; son, David Fedorick; daughter, Tracy Fedorick, brother, Lawrence Fedorick, and his wife Beth, of White Haven; grandchild, Daniel; nieces, Denise, Judy, Cindy, Toni, Ashley and many great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sister, Mary Titus; and brother, William Fedorick.
A 1959 graduate of Hazleton High School, James served honorably in the United States Marines.
As a member of the Teamsters, James drove truck for many years until taking a job with the Panther Valley School District.
He was a past president of the Coaldale Ambulance Association. James enjoyed playing bingo and being with his extended family.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 8 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors on Jan. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials in his name to: Coaldale Volunteer Fire Company, 1 W. High St., Coaldale, PA 18218; or American Fire Co. No. 1, 26 E. Patterson St., Lansford, PA 18232.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 14, 2020