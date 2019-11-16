|
James L. Macaluso
James L. Macaluso, 86, of St. Augustine, FL, entered into eternal rest Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in The Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton surrounded by his family.
Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late James V. and Mary (Shimko) Macaluso.
He was employed as a machinist for Mack Trucks in Allentown and then was the owner/operator of The Lantern Motor Lodge in Nesquehoning until retiring in Florida.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, and now a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Jamesy loved smoking cigars, drinking beer and playing bocce on his own court.
Surviving are daughters, Mary Macaluso and her companion, John Valerio, of Fort Lauderdale, Tonimarie and her husband, Duane Zeleniak, of Lehighton, and Leeann and her husband, Edward Kocha, of Nesquehoning; a son, James Jr. of Nesquehoning; a sister, Barbara Kusko of Summit Hill; grandchildren, Emma Macaluso, Antonina and Tatianna Zeleniak, and Lucianna "Lucy" Kocha; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marian Tyahla.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Shrine of St. Therese at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 15 E. Garibaldi Ave., Nesquehoning with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Military interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Shrine.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to Marian High School, c/o the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 16, 2019