James M. Hydro
James M. Hydro
James M. Hydro, 64, of Easton, formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at his residence.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Vincent and Joan (Ulshafer) Hydro.
He was a 1974 graduate of Marian High School and also graduated from the Carbon County Vocational-Technical High School in Jim Thorpe, specializing in automotive repair. Jim's passion continued to be cars of all types and especially racing cars, highlighted by being a member of Mario Andretti's pit crew many years ago.
He worked as an auto mechanic for various garages in the Lehigh Valley and then became a parts manager as well.
He was of the Christian faith and had attended St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning while he resided there.
Surviving are a son, James Michael Hydro of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Vince Hydro, and wife Nanette, of Jim Thorpe; sisters, Irene Downey, and husband Scott, of Harrisburg, and Ann Yusella, and husband Jim, of the White Bear section of Summit Hill; a grandson, Donnovan Conner Hydro; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Galgoci.
Services: will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.nalesnikfh.com. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.


Published in Times News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
