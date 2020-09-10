James M. Hydro
James M. Hydro, 64, of Easton, formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at his residence.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Vincent and Joan (Ulshafer) Hydro.
He was a 1974 graduate of Marian High School and also graduated from the Carbon County Vocational-Technical High School in Jim Thorpe, specializing in automotive repair. Jim's passion continued to be cars of all types and especially racing cars, highlighted by being a member of Mario Andretti's pit crew many years ago.
He worked as an auto mechanic for various garages in the Lehigh Valley and then became a parts manager as well.
He was of the Christian faith and had attended St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning while he resided there.
Surviving are a son, James Michael Hydro of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Vince Hydro, and wife Nanette, of Jim Thorpe; sisters, Irene Downey, and husband Scott, of Harrisburg, and Ann Yusella, and husband Jim, of the White Bear section of Summit Hill; a grandson, Donnovan Conner Hydro; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Galgoci.
Services: will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com
. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.