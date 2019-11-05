|
|
James M. Miller
James M. "Jimmy" Miller, 67, of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in his home.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Frederick R. Miller Sr. and Marguerite A. (Scherer) Miller.
Surviving are two sisters, Patsy A. Beaber of Lehighton and Sandra Snyder of Palmerton.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 365 Fireline Road, Palmerton, with Pastor Henry A. Distler Jr. officiating. No calling hours. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, Slatedale.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019