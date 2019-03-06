Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
James Martinez

James Martinez Obituary
James Martinez
James Martinez, 68, of Weatherly and formerly of Tamaqua died on Tuesday, March 5 in Hazleton.
A high school graduate, James worked as a quality control inspector for the federal government.
Born on Dec. 3, 1950 in New York, N.Y., he was a son of the late Vincent and Cruz (Otero) Martinez.
He is survived by sons, Jay Martinez and his wife Karen of Tamaqua and James Tassillo of New Jersey; 5 grandchildren; and a brother, Mannuel Martinez.
Service: Memorial service, 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14 in St. John Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment, Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m., Thursday, at the church. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2019
