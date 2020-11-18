James M. Osenbach

James M. Osenbach, 79, of Barnesville, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Leitzel) Osenbach. They were married 55 years.

James was born in Barnesville, a son of the late Charles and Hannah (Moore) Osenbach.

He was an Army veteran serving in Germany from 1960-1963 during the time of the building of the Berlin Wall.

He worked for General Cigar and Bethlehem Steel, but spent most of his working life at Hart Metals, in Tamaqua, where he worked 41 years and retired as a quality control supervisor.

After his retirement, one of the activities he enjoyed was the McDonald's coffee crew that met weekday afternoons.

James was devoted to his family, and surviving, in addition to his wife Gloria; are two daughters, Diane Kulengosky and Debbie Trevorah; also a granddaughter, Kailyn, whom he thought the world of; two brothers, Kenneth and Francis; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie; and brothers, Charles and Paul.

Services: The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m., Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.





