1/
James Osenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Osenbach
James M. Osenbach, 79, of Barnesville, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Leitzel) Osenbach. They were married 55 years.
James was born in Barnesville, a son of the late Charles and Hannah (Moore) Osenbach.
He was an Army veteran serving in Germany from 1960-1963 during the time of the building of the Berlin Wall.
He worked for General Cigar and Bethlehem Steel, but spent most of his working life at Hart Metals, in Tamaqua, where he worked 41 years and retired as a quality control supervisor.
After his retirement, one of the activities he enjoyed was the McDonald's coffee crew that met weekday afternoons.
James was devoted to his family, and surviving, in addition to his wife Gloria; are two daughters, Diane Kulengosky and Debbie Trevorah; also a granddaughter, Kailyn, whom he thought the world of; two brothers, Kenneth and Francis; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie; and brothers, Charles and Paul.
Services: The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m., Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved