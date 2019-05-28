Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
30 Carbon St
Weatherly, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
30 Carbon St.
Weatherly, PA
James P. Faust Obituary
James P. Faust
James P. Faust, 85, of Packer Township, Weatherly, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family. He was the husband of the late Louise M. (Dunn) Faust, who died in 2015. They had been married for 60 years.
He was a son of the late Robert V. and Maude (Clewell) Faust.
A 1952 graduate of Weatherly High School, he was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served aboard the U.S.S. Romulus for four years.
Upon returning to civilian life, he joined his father at the Weatherly Herald, becoming
co-owner and editor for 20 years. He worked another 20 years at
All-Steel. In addition, he was a bus driver for
Vogel Transportation for over 50 years.
As a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church, he was a member of the men's Sunday school, served as board chairman, financial secretary and trustee, and was active on multiple committees.
Surviving are three daughters Catherine L., wife of Gerard Grega Sr., and Lori L., wife of Craig Reiner, both of Weatherly, and Jamie P., wife of Paul Noon Jr. of Kutztown; grandchildren, Gerard Grega Jr., and his wife, Jessica, James Grega and Jessica, Jonathan Grega, and his wife, Lynn, Julianne Grega, Paul Noon III, Ryan Noon, Joshua Reiner, Luke Reiner and Lynea Reiner; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Caleb, Charlotte and Emma Grega.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Warren and Asa, and sister, Sarah Maude Kelshaw.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, 30 Carbon St., Weatherly. Interment with military honors, Union Cemetery, Weatherly. Call 6-8 o'clock tonight and 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday. Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St. Weatherly, is in charge of the arrangements. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18255. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Jim can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2019
