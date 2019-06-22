Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
James P. Scheetz

James P. Scheetz Obituary
James P. Scheetz
James P. Scheetz, 90, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Verda (Serfass) Scheetz for 39 years last month.
Born in Allentown, Jim was a son of the late Menno and Lillian (Peter) Scheetz.
After serving as high school class president and attending Pennsylvania State University, he worked as a salesman in the wholesale food industry for 35 years.
Jim served honorably in the U.S. Army just prior to the Korean War.
He was a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church, Aquashicola. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 66, Slatington, and Cubmaster of Pack 32, Whitehall, for many years.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Michelle Chambers; sons, Phillip and Peter; grandchildren, Gretchen and Katelyn Scheetz, Cory Maslany; and sister, Kathryn White.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 in church, 4145 Forest Inn Road, Aquashicola. Call 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions may be made to the Salem UMC, Aquashicola 18012.
www.tk-thomas
-fh.com.
Published in Times News from June 22 to June 24, 2019
