James R. Stepp
James R. Stepp, 66, of Walnutport, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in his residence with his family by his side. He was the husband of Constance M. (Kornheisl) Stepp, with whom he shared 45 years of marr-iage on Jan. 1, 2019.
He was last employ-ed as a techni-cian for Joe's A/C, Allentown, for several years before retiring. Prior to that, he was a machinist for Moser Industries, Allentown, for many years.
Born on April 27, 1953, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Donald Stepp Sr. and the late Helen (James) Stepp.
He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
James volunteered his time as a member of the Darktown Volunteer Fire Co.
He was a member of the Raccoon Club, Petersville Rod & Gun Club, and the L.V. Chapter Harley Club.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, James Schwoyer of Allentown; two daughters, April Gross, and her companion, Brian Kester, of Germansville, and Jamie Lynn, wife of Dennie Elmore of Slatington; two brothers, Donald Stepp Jr. of Kernsville and Frank Stepp, and his wife, Lori, in North Carolina; a sister, Donna Stepp of Berlinsville; five grandchildren, Justin, Maliki, Ashton, Ryan and Elizabeth; two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Stepp-Gross; two brothers, Jackie and William; and five sisters, Ann, Cheryl, Irene, Mary and Violet.
Service: Funeral service 4 o'clock this afternoon, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 2-4 o'clock this afternoon. Contributions in his name may be made to the AA Association, Lehighton, PA, c/o the funeral home, 18067. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 23, 2019