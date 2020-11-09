James S. Wertman

James S. Wertman, 53, of South Tamaqua, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in his home.

He leaves behind his mom, Shirley Wertman, with whom he resided, and two sisters, Brenda Fritzinger, with whom he also resided, and Sandra Dailey of Lansford; two nephews, Zackary Moyer and Darien Moyer, also of Lansford; and a niece, Isabellea Moyer of Navarre, FL.

James enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the Phillies. He also enjoyed bowling, playing miniature golf at Heisler's, watching NASCAR races and football, and spending time with his family and his best friend Marc.

He was previously employed as a customer assistant at the former Laneco, Hometown and Lehighton, and Giant in Lehighton.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Interment, in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store