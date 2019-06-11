James T. Filer

James T. Filer, 68, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Phila-delphia. He was the husband of Nancy (O'Donnell) Filer. They celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in March.

He was a biology teacher for the Panther Valley School District for 42 years until retiring in 2016.

Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Donald and Arlene (Lines) Filer.

He was a 1969 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a 1974 graduate of Grove City College, where he played football.

Jim loved coaching. He coached Panther Valley High School football, baseball and girls' basketball, P.V. Junior High basketball, Our Lady of the Angels CYO basketball, and Little League Baseball and T-Ball.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Jim's gift to educate and coach young men and women throughout the Panther Valley area will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Eric and Craig, and his companion, Amanda Kunkle, and a daughter Rachelle, all of Coaldale; two sisters, Faye, wife of Shelbert Sitler of Omaha, NE, and Donna, wife of Harold Geisinger of Robesonia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by an infant brother Donald.

Service: A viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the P.V. Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomingdale. Contributions may be made to Rachelle's College Fund or to a Scholarship Fund to be established in Jim's name for a Panther Valley High School graduate, c/o the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary