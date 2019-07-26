|
James W. George
James W. George, 83, husband, father, grandfather and brother, of Mahanoy Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the home of his son in East Stroudsburg after a short ill-ness.
He was the husband of Jean Louise (Wun-der) George. They were married for 61 years.
He retired from Acme Markets, Lansford, having worked there since high school.
Born on Thursday, Nov. 28, 1935, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Wilmer George Sr. and Jane (Davis) George.
He was a 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School.
Jim enjoyed listening to music and was an avid gardener. He had a special knack for plants which adorned his home.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife are a son, Steve, and his wife, Gigi, of Hackensack, NJ; a daughter, Wendi J. Rigler of Tamaqua; two brothers, Karl of Tamaqua and Wilmer Jr., and his wife, Sue, of Pine Grove; a sister, Jane, wife of John Isganitis of Tamaqua; a grandson, Booker George; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: The E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, is in charge of the arrangements. Call 5-7 p.m. Monday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Tamaqua Arts Center, 125 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 26, 2019