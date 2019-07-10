Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Italian Club
101-103 Schuylkill Avenue
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Italian Club
101-103 Schuylkill Avenue
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Jamie L. Kunkle Obituary
Mrs. Jamie L.
Kunkle
Mrs. Jamie L. Kunkle, 35, of Columbia Street, Tamaqua, died suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Jason S. Kunkle since April 23, 2004.
Born in Fort Stewart, GA, she was a daugh-ter of Douglas J. Sr. and Melissa A. (Wendling) Schartel of Tamaqua.
Jamie was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
She was a member and past officer of the Christopher Columbus Italian Club, Tamaqua.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are three daughters, Norlina M., Mackenza L. and Nicole G., and a son, Tyler S., all at home; paternal grandmother, Beverly (Sheriff) Schartel of Pottsville; maternal grandmother, Betty "Sis" (Gradwell) Lechleitner of Tamaqua; two brothers, Douglas J. Jr., and his wife, LeAnna of Wilkes-Barre, and Michael, and his wife, Stephanie, of Lykens; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service: Memorial gathering noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Italian Club, 101-103 Schuylkill Ave., Tamaqua. Blessing service at 1 p.m. Private interment. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions made to the family, c/o the funeral home, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on July 10, 2019
