Jamie Lynn Napolitano
Jamie Lynn Napolitano, beloved mother, daughter, fiancée, granddaughter, of New Ringgold, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center Wyoming after a courageous three year battle against cancer at the age of 37 years.
Born Sunday, Sept. 19, 1982, in Coal-
dale, she is survived by her mother, Jeanette A. Kachelries-Major, and her fiancé Trevor Miller, of Tamaqua; daughters, Alexandria A. Napolitano and Isabella A. Napolitano, both of New Ringgold; fiancé, Zachary Angelo Rossi of New Ringgold; brother, William E. Hartranft III of Lansford; maternal grandmother, Hazel (Hartranft) Kachelries of Tamaqua; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jamie was also predeceased by her father, William E. Hartranft Jr.
Jamie worked for Fegley Oil in their South Tamaqua location for a number of years and was a waitress at the former Tamaqua Diner starting at 16 years of age until the diner closed. She loved her home and caring for her beautiful daughters.
Service: A celebration of Jamie's life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 7 p.m. from E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name, to help care for her girls, in care of the funeral home or to Zachary Rossi, 139 Oak Drive, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 11, 2020