Jan Wilhelm

Ernst Moos

Jan Wilhelm Ernst Moos was born in Amsterdam, Nether-lands, on Feb. 4, 1961. He died at the age of 59 on June 13, 2020, at his home in Drums, PA.

He was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer in November 2019, and underwent chemo-therapy in both the USA and in Amster-dam.

Jan Moos was raised in the Amster-dam, suburb of Purrmerend, in a divorced household. His father was a referee of note for Professional Soccer. His mother raised Jan and his sister.

Jan formed a band in 1976 named Robe di Treno. He was the lead guitarist and he would play guitar his entire life - at quite a high level. He loved music, especially the annual Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA.

While playing in his band, Jan met a local girl, Astrid Holla, who would become the love of his life. Jan began living with her in 1980 (marrying in 1995) and they were together until her death in 2016.

Jan attended The Free University of Amsterdam from 1980-88. He earned a MSC Degree in Organic Chemistry. In January of 1989, he joined AkzoNobel Resins in NE Holland. He stayed with Akzo (largest Paint & Coatings Corp. in the world) until 2012. He was a regional Technical Director thrice, as well as a Global Technical Director for a variety of business units. He eventually became the Water-Borne leader for the Community of Practice, serving 65K employees. He was an Ex-Pat in the USA and India. He was in charge of R&D on 5 continents and traveled the world.

Jan joined Henkel in Greenville, S.C., in 2012, becoming their WaterBorne Adhesives Technical Director. He enjoyed Henkel, as it was different. He was hugely successful and promoted to corporate HQ, but the travel demands and new living location were not to his liking.

Jan moved to Silberline Mfg. in Hometown, PA, in 2016 as Global Technical Director. He retired in August 2019, and was happy to do so. In retirement, he refocused on fitness, music, cooking international recipes (Dutch Oliebollen was a favorite), travel, cars and get-togethers with friends.

He chose to remain living in the USA, the country he had lived on and off in since 1995 (Michigan, Illinois, South Carolina and Pennsylvania).

Jan became a baseball fan and beginning in 2007 attended an annual trip with The Antler Group to a different USA baseball city. The 25 Antlers became his best friends and many traveled thousands of miles to see him in his final week. He had an easy going personality and a wry sense of humor. His creativity led him to design Antler Tee Shirts and Koozies for each annual event. He was a big Yogi Berra fan and all the Yogiisms. All of the Antlers loved him and appreciated his unique view of the world.

Jan was a masterful player of the Dutch card game Jass. He won many tournaments while in University, and played frequently with university friends during his final days in Holland in 2020.

Jan specified he be cremated. He planned a large life celebration and repast to be held in Schuylkill County, when international travel is possible so his European friends and associates may attend. He requested past work colleagues be invited. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains, PA. Inquiries and/or comments may be made via janwemoosestate@google.com.





