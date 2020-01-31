|
Jane A. Beury
Jane A. (Kovatch) Beury, 61, of Nesquehoning, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George H. Beury and they had been married for 39 years.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John J. "Sonny" Kovatch Jr. and Helen (Yelito) Kovatch.
She was a 1976 graduate of Panther Valley High School and attended Penn State University after which she worked in various positions in the family business, The Kovatch Corporation, in Nesquehoning. Jane was of the Christian faith and she loved and will be missed by her pets.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are mother-in-law, Elizabeth Beury of Pine Grove; a son, Josh J., and companion Melissa, of Nesquehoning; daughter Lisa Russo, and husband Garrett, of Alexandria VA; a brother, John J. Kovatch III, and wife Sharon, of the Lake Hauto section of Nesquehoning; sisters Marianne Meixell, and husband Ivan, of Jim Thorpe, Judy Kovatch of the Lake Hauto, and Kathy Reaman, and husband Ric, of Nesquehoning; grandchildren Ben and Luca Russo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020