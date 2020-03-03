|
|
Mrs. Jane A.
Mullane
Mrs. Jane A. Mullane, 91, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. She was the widow of Francis X. Mullane.
Born on Aug. 6, 1928 in Atlanta, GA, she was a daughter of the late Edmund and Lidya (Elliot) Griffin.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Surviving are three sons, Frank G., and his wife, Susan, of Palmerton, Christopher J. of Staten Island, N.Y., and Michael, and his wife, Laura, of Jenks, OK; and a daughter, Paula A., wife of Steve Ewing of Palmerton.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Doris M. Reimer.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton; Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Palmerton. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the memorial fund of the church or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, both c/o the funeral home, 18071. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 3, 2020