Jane C. Koomar
Mrs. Jane C. Koomar
Mrs. Jane C. Koomar, 101, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 3, 2020, in MapleShade Meadows Senior Living, Nesquehoning. She was the widow of Vince J. Koomar.
She worked for the U.S. Pos-tal Ser-vice for many years in the Nes-quehoning Branch and was a former supervisor and acting postmaster.
Born in Nesqueh-oning, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (Greco) Collura.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and, prior to that, was a former member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Nesquehoning.
Surviving are a brother, Salvatore Collura, and his wife, Rita, of Titusville, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Jasper and Joseph Collura; and two sisters, Anna Collura Fiorentino and Mary Collura Tanzola.
Service: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Home-town. Arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesqueh-oning. The Mass of Christian Burial will be available for viewing on the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home Facebook Page at a future date. Contributions in her name may be made to the Arcadia Hospice, 4658 Broadway B01, Allen-town, PA 18104. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
