Jane DeSantis

Cochran

Jane DeSantis Cochran, 96, of Conyngham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Bickford of Spotsylvania, Fred-ericksburg, VA.

She retired from Penn State University after 28 years. Prior to that, she held executive secretary positions in various industries.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Conyngham, for more than 40 years, during which time she volunteered in different capacities in service to the church.

Survivors include her children: Linda Ann Chinnici (George) of Bridgeton, N.J., Jane White (Timothy) of Fredericksburg and Mary Alice Frye (Peter) of Conyngham; grandsons, Paul Chinnici (Joan) and Brian Chinnici (Nicole), both of Bridgeton, and James Frye of Conyngham; great-grandchildren, Gia Chinnici, Brian Chinnici and Jaxon Chinnici; a brother, Eugene DeSantis of Bowmanstown; a niece, Maria Gray of Mechanicsburg; and a nephew, Thomas DeSantis of North Wales.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cochran; a grandson, Joseph Chinnici; and a brother, Thomas DeSantis.

Service: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Conyngham. Call 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to the church. Online guestbook can be signed at www.covenantfuneralservice.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary