Jane E. Morgans
Jane E. "Janie" Morgans, 83, of Harrisburg, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Aug 6, 2020.
Jane was born Aug. 15, 1936, to Guido and Emma (Pacelli) Coccio in Brockton. She was the youngest girl of their eight children.
After graduating high school, she married and started her family. Later in life she relocated to Harrisburg to be closer to her daughters and her grandchildren.
During her life she was employed as a nurse's aide, dedicating and devoting her time to help care for others. She was also an animal lover and her faithful friend "Bella" was comforting her up until the last moment.
She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Church here in Harrisburg.
Janie is preceded by her parents, Guido and Emma; her brothers Phillip and Guido Jr.; and her sisters Rose Marie, Jeanina and Louise.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah (William) Cortez and Denise Munoz, both of Harrisburg; her brothers Joseph Coccio of Philadelphia, and Albert (Roberta) Coccio of Tamaqua; her son-in-law Alberto Munoz of Harrisburg; her grandchildren Tasha Munoz of New Cumberland, Carlos Munoz of Harrisburg, Anthony Munoz of San Diego, CA, Jaynee Munoz of Harrisburg, and Chad Cortez of North Hollywood, CA, and her great-grandchildren Tyshaun, Janaya, Jayden, Olyvia, Julian and Jaden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patricia, her caregiver for the past two years.
Service: There will be a memorial service on the day of her birth, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, from 1 until 2 p.m. with Deacon Peter Jupin officiating.
In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing.
To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com
.