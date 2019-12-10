|
Jane M. Muth
Jane M. Muth of Jim Thorpe passed away Friday evening in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Roy A. Muth Sr., who passed away in 1996.
Born in Yeadon, PA, Jan. 10, 1926, she was a daughter to the late Albert and Matilda (Hemminger) Muth.
She was a teller at Fidelity Bank in Burlington, N.J., for many years before retiring in 1984.
Jane was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Yeadon. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jim Thorpe.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Rita Mroz, and her husband Jack, of Jim Thorpe, and Mary A. Romano, and her husband Joseph, of Barnegat, N.J.; sons, Michael J. Muth, and his wife Peggy, of Jim Thorpe, Albert J. Muth, and his wife Paulette, of Oaklyn, N.J., and George A. Muth of Gloucester, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Krieger, Christine Kesterson, Christopher, Michael and Meghan Muth, Jennifer and Samantha Muth and Danny and Sean Muth; three great-grandchildren, Annabel Krieger, T.J. Kesterson and Layla Muth.
She was predeceased by a son, Roy A. Muth Jr.; and a sister, Rita Marie Hemmniger.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. A calling hour will be in church 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe, has been entrusted with Jane's arrangements.
Online condolences at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 10, 2019