Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANE STROUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE M. STROUP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANE M. STROUP Obituary
In Loving Memory of Jane M. Stroup
11/3/49 - 2/26/18

We Miss You
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
And many tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you,
No one will every know.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain.
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.

Forever loved and missed by
Loving husband - Glenn. Daughters and their husbands - Kelly and Kevin, Shannon and Robert.
Grandchildren - Meredith, Madison and Cameron.
Sister - Susan.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.