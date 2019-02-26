|
|
In Loving Memory of Jane M. Stroup
11/3/49 - 2/26/18
We Miss You
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
And many tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you,
No one will every know.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain.
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
Forever loved and missed by
Loving husband - Glenn. Daughters and their husbands - Kelly and Kevin, Shannon and Robert.
Grandchildren - Meredith, Madison and Cameron.
Sister - Susan.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2019