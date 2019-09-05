Home

Mrs. Janet L. Klotz
Mrs. Janet Lorraine (Reis) Klotz, 74, of Unionville Road, Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the wife of Jay Klotz for 55 years.
She worked as a secretary for Barbara Ahner, the former tax collector of Penn Forest Township.
Born in Fort Myers, FL, she was a daughter of the late Edward Sr. and Ruth (Steigerwalt) Reis.
She ran the bingo games at the Penn Forest Township Fire Company No. 1 for 33 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Jayne Marie, wife of Dwain Andrews, and a granddaughter Marissa, all of Penn Forest; two brothers, Edward Reis Jr. and John Reis; and three sisters, Ethel Steele, Dorothy Reis and Delores Ramsey.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Mary and a brother, Robert.
Service: Funeral service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Sept. 5, 2019
