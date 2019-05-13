Janet L. LeVan

Janet L. (Kemmerer) LeVan, 82, of Slatington, passed away at the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, on May 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Marlyn R. LeVan.

She was born in Ashfield, a daughter of the late Reuben J. and Kathryn E. (Jones) Kemmerer.

Janet was a 1954 graduate of Slatington High School.

She was a secretary for the former LeVan Trucking, former Krause Dodge Toyota, and Albright's Mill.

She was a member of Slatington Baptist Church.

Survivors: Daughter, Michelle A. (Wilson) Reppert of Lenhartsville; son, the Rev. James W. (Wendy) LeVan of Slatington; sister, Betty Lou (Lewis) Rauch of Schnecksville; brother, Robert D. (Polly) Kemmerer of Allentown; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce A. Kemmerer.

Service: Janet's memorial service will be May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main St., Slatington, PA 18080, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Private interment. The Rev. James W. LeVan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent in her name to Slatington Baptist Church.