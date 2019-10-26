|
|
Mrs. Janet L. Naclerio
Mrs. Janet L. Naclerio, 79, formerly of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Getz's Personal Care home, Kunkletown. She was the wife of the late Alphonse T. Naclerio, who died on Sept. 22, 2005.
Born in Palmerton on Sunday, Feb. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Haley (Arnold) Shipwash Sr.
Prior to her retirement, she owned and operated The Sweet Reflections Bed and Breakfast in Mahoning Valley.
She was of the Episcopalian faith.
Janet was a member of The Red Hat Society and The Jim Thorpe/Carbon Tourist Bureau.
She loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening and dancing.
Surviving is a daughter, Kerry L., wife of Pasquale "Pat" Verrastro, of Hazleton, a son, Jay C. Kester and his wife, Melissa, of Mahoning Valley; a sister, Carol Shipwash, of Slatington; 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Josh, Hailey, Logan, Gavin, Samantha, Thomas, Pasquale Jr., Christian and Paige; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Juanita Alfieri, and two brothers, Frederick Jr. and William Shipwash. A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton with the Rev. Nancy L. Moore officiating. Call 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, #180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 26, 2019