Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Naclerio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Naclerio


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Naclerio Obituary
Mrs. Janet L. Naclerio
Mrs. Janet L. Naclerio, 79, formerly of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Getz's Personal Care home, Kunkletown. She was the wife of the late Alphonse T. Naclerio, who died on Sept. 22, 2005.
Born in Palmerton on Sunday, Feb. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Haley (Arnold) Shipwash Sr.
Prior to her retirement, she owned and operated The Sweet Reflections Bed and Breakfast in Mahoning Valley.
She was of the Episcopalian faith.
Janet was a member of The Red Hat Society and The Jim Thorpe/Carbon Tourist Bureau.
She loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening and dancing.
Surviving is a daughter, Kerry L., wife of Pasquale "Pat" Verrastro, of Hazleton, a son, Jay C. Kester and his wife, Melissa, of Mahoning Valley; a sister, Carol Shipwash, of Slatington; 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Josh, Hailey, Logan, Gavin, Samantha, Thomas, Pasquale Jr., Christian and Paige; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Juanita Alfieri, and two brothers, Frederick Jr. and William Shipwash. A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton with the Rev. Nancy L. Moore officiating. Call 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway, #180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now