Mrs. Janet M. Plasha, 48, of Andreas, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Bruce Plasha, with whom she celebr-ated 19 years of marri-age last month.

She most recently worked as a cashier for the Nutrition Group at the Tamaqua Middle School.

Born in Abington, she was a daughter of Patricia (Donahue) Fickett of Milbridge, ME, and the late Lawrence W. Fickett Sr.

She was a 1989 graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote.

Janet was a member of St. John's XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua, the Andreas Sporting Club and the Andreas Fire Co., and was a life member of Ontelaunee Rod and Gun Club.

She was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and enjoyed playing cards and volleyball and watching her girls play basketball.

Janet donated a portion of her body to science for Never Smokers Lung Cancer Research.

Surviving in addition to her loving husband and mother are two daughters, Lorelei and Samantha, both at home; two brothers, Lawrence W. Jr. and John, both of Shoemakersville; three sisters, Fay, wife of Steve Kiefer of Quakertown, Anna, wife of Bruce Felker of Horsham, and Patricia of Tuscarora; and uncle and aunt, John and Linda Donahue of MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St. Tamaqua, with the Rev. John Frink as the celebrant. Interment, private. Call 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be sent to the funeral home for Janet's daughters' future education, made out to Bruce Plasha, and/or "gifts in memory of Janet Plasha" can be sent directly to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and to offer online condolences to the family.