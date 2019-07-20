Janet F. Pearson

Janet F. Pearson, 80, of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Weatherwood, Weatherly. She was the wife of the late Russell W. Pearson, who passed away July 15, 2018. They were married for 63 years at the time of his passing.

Born in Lehighton on Saturday, Aug. 20, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Blanche (Blose) Klotz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a seamstress at Scotty's Fashions. She was of the Christian faith.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, ceramics and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed exercising and working out at the local gym and walking throughout her neighborhood after her knee replacement surgery.

Surviving are two daughters, Kerry L., wife of Charles Siarkowski Jr. and Cynthia K., wife of Kenneth Berger; a son, Russell E. Pearson and his wife, Christina, of Lehighton; a brother, William Klotz and his wife, Marie; three sisters-in-law, Pearl, Sallie and Elinor Klotz; six grandchildren, Michael Berger and wife, Erin, Jessica and husband, Joe Korba, Michele Berger, Charles Siarkowski III, Jonathan and Benjamin Pearson; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Berger, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Myrtle Searfoss and Eleanor Schock; and four brothers, Kermit, Richard, Willard and David Klotz.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Emma Weaver, SALM, officiating. Call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment in the Packerton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on July 20, 2019