Janet (Marks) Rimbey
Janet (Marks) Rimbey, 86, born in Plainfield, N.J., died peacefully of natural causes late Friday afternoon.
Raised by her parents Harold L. and Emily (Bryan) Marks, Janet graduated from Plainfield High School in 1954. She then met and married Earl Raymond Rimbey of Jim Thorpe in April of 1956.
The couple had three children, Randell, Bryan and LeeAnn, before divorcing in the early 1970's.
Janet continued to raise the younger children in Lehighton following the divorce. She became a certified nursing assistant and worked with private clients.
She was also a long time active and supportive member of Christ United Church of Christ, Jim Thorpe, as well as Girl Scouts USA in Lehighton as a Brownie Troop leader.
She is survived by her brother, Linton L. Marks of Scotch Plains, N.J.; three children, Randell A. Rimbey of Pamplin, Va., Bryan K. Rimbey of Bethlehem, and LeeAnn B. Wright of Kennett Square; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services: A small, family-only service will be held on Monday at Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Lehighton.


Published in Times News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
