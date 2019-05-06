Janice Elda Rudy

Janice Elda Rudy, 77, of Bridgeville, DE., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in New Ringgold, on Nov. 27, 1941, daughter of the late Ralph and Elda Gerber.

Mrs. Rudy earned her master's degree and built a career as an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, retiring after many dedicated years in the Woodbridge schools.

She was a member of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Union United Methodist Church, and United Methodist Woman.

Mrs. Rudy was also an avid dominos player. More than anything, however, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Rudy is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 53 years, Walter Rudy of Bridgeville; her son, Michael Rudy (Cheryl) of King of Prussia; her daughter, Alison Lane (Lance) of Harrington, DE; her stepdaughter, Donna Ricklin (Roger), of Yardley, PA; her grandchildren, Payton Lane of Harrington, and Sam Ricklin and Julia Ricklin, both of Yardley; her sister, Rhea Steigerwalt (Gerald) of New Ringgold; and her niece and nephews.

Service: Funeral services on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Union United Methodist Church, 2 N. Laws St., Bridgeville, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church. Burial will follow the services in Bridgeville Cemetery, Market and Laws steets, Bridgeville.

In liew of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Rudy's memory to the church, 2 N. Laws St., Bridgeville, DE 19933. Published in Times News on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary