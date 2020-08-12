Janis M. Wenzel
Janis M. Wenzel, beloved mother and grandmother, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, at 89 years of age.
Born Saturday, March 28, 1931, in White Haven, a daughter of the late Frank and Edna (Flynn) Jones. She was also predeceased by her husband William Wenzel on Feb. 16, 1986; and her daughter, Betsy E. DeAngelo, on April 4, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Ann M. Jones, wife of Bill, Tama-
qua, and Janis Reimiller, wife of Tom, of Tamaqua, William F. "Billy" Wenzel of Nesquehoning, Sharon M. VanBuskirk, wife of Michael, of Tamaqua, Frank G. Wenzel and his wife Lisa, of New Ringgold; sisters, Patsy Howell of Manheim, and Maxine Bachman of Spokane, WA; 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Janis was an active member of Bethany E.C.C. of Tamaqua, having taught Sunday school for many years.
She enjoyed sewing and basket weaving. Janis was a member of the former Tamaqua Women's Club, and was active in the Tamaqua Y.M.C.A. Swim Team Boosters. She reveled in following all her children and grandchildren's sporting and extracurricular events. Janis will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Janis retired from the Tamaqua Area School District, having worked as a secretary in the administration office. She managed her family's Lansford Bakery, Wenzel's Bakery, which was a mainstay of Tamaqua and Lansford for many years. Many area residents will remember Janis as a cashier at Leiby's Restaurant in South Tamaqua.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. from Bethany E.C.C., 223 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Kevin Roberts to officiate. Friends may call at church on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in her name to: Bethany E.C.C.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Janis may be expressed by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
