Jason Lee
Frohnheiser
Jason Lee Frohn-heiser, 47, of Willing Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an extended illness. He was the husband of Anne (Zeplin) Frohn-heiser. They were married for 17 years.
He was a metal cutter for Os-ter Manu-facturing, Allentown, before taking ill.
Born on Tuesday, May 1, 1973, in Palmerton, he was a son of Randy and Sharon (Gruber) Frohnheiser of Palmerton.
He was a graduate of Palmerton Area High School.
Jason was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Luke Zeplin Frohnheiser, and a daughter, Emma Lee Frohnheiser, both of Tamaqua; a sister, Amy Frohnheiser; his in-laws, Robert W. and Anne H. Zeplin; and extended family.
Service: Celebration of Life 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Private interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. Contri-butions may be made in care of his wife, Anne, to establish an educational fund for Jason's children: Anne Frohnheiser, 319 Willing St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolen-ces can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.