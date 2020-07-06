1/1
Jason Lee Frohnheiser
Jason Lee
Frohnheiser
Jason Lee Frohn-heiser, 47, of Willing Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an extended illness. He was the husband of Anne (Zeplin) Frohn-heiser. They were married for 17 years.
He was a metal cutter for Os-ter Manu-facturing, Allentown, before taking ill.
Born on Tuesday, May 1, 1973, in Palmerton, he was a son of Randy and Sharon (Gruber) Frohnheiser of Palmerton.
He was a graduate of Palmerton Area High School.
Jason was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Luke Zeplin Frohnheiser, and a daughter, Emma Lee Frohnheiser, both of Tamaqua; a sister, Amy Frohnheiser; his in-laws, Robert W. and Anne H. Zeplin; and extended family.
Service: Celebration of Life 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Private interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. Contri-butions may be made in care of his wife, Anne, to establish an educational fund for Jason's children: Anne Frohnheiser, 319 Willing St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolen-ces can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
