Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason P. Fritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason P. Fritz Obituary
Jason P. Fritz
Jason P. Fritz, 40, of Allentown formerly of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
He was the son of Paul. L. Fritz, with whom he resided, and Cheryl (Hammer) Yanick of Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, Jason grew up in Jim Thorpe and then graduated from Northampton High School.
He worked as a union electrician and was of the Christian faith. Jason enjoyed reading, bike riding and walking.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a stepfather Paul Yanick of Lehighton; and sons, Jason and Jacob Sarracco of Two Harbors, MN; sisters, Heather, wife of Brian Ware, of Catasauqua, and Serese Yanick of Lehighton; maternal grandmother, Nancy Hammer of Coplay; and a nephew, Trent Ware.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. A calling hour from 10-11 a.m. will precede the memorial service. Interment will be private.
Contributions in Jason's memory may be made to Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now