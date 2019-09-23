|
|
Jason P. Fritz
Jason P. Fritz, 40, of Allentown formerly of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
He was the son of Paul. L. Fritz, with whom he resided, and Cheryl (Hammer) Yanick of Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, Jason grew up in Jim Thorpe and then graduated from Northampton High School.
He worked as a union electrician and was of the Christian faith. Jason enjoyed reading, bike riding and walking.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a stepfather Paul Yanick of Lehighton; and sons, Jason and Jacob Sarracco of Two Harbors, MN; sisters, Heather, wife of Brian Ware, of Catasauqua, and Serese Yanick of Lehighton; maternal grandmother, Nancy Hammer of Coplay; and a nephew, Trent Ware.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. A calling hour from 10-11 a.m. will precede the memorial service. Interment will be private.
Contributions in Jason's memory may be made to Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 23, 2019