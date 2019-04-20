|
Jaxon James Goss
Jaxon James Goss, the 4-year-old son of Jessica E. Szoke and David J. Goss of Summit Hill, passed away, Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Miners Hospital, Coaldale.
He was born in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 17, 2015.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandmother, Pamela Wuest of Mahoning Valley; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Christine Goss of Mahoning Valley.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton with Pastor James Goss officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in The GAR Cemetery, 364 E. White St., Summit Hill. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Cure GM1, P.O. Box 6890, Albany, CA, 94706 or curegm1.org. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2019