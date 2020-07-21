Jay P. Jeffries

Jay P. Jeffries, 91, of Magnolia, Delaware, passed away on June 10, 2020, in his home.

Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Phil and Mary (Weil) Jeffries.

Jay served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked at the Dover Air Force base for 40 years as a mechanic.

He is survived by his caregiver and friend of 15 years, Shelly McCray, of Magnolia; nieces, Janet DeFilippis, Joan Humphries and Patsy Wagner; and nephew John Jeffries; and sister-in-law, Jennie Jeffries, all of Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by sister, Ellen Humphries; and brother, Jack Jeffries.

Services: Funeral with military honors, was held June 22, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.





