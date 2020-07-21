1/
Jay P. Jeffries
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay P. Jeffries
Jay P. Jeffries, 91, of Magnolia, Delaware, passed away on June 10, 2020, in his home.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Phil and Mary (Weil) Jeffries.
Jay served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked at the Dover Air Force base for 40 years as a mechanic.
He is survived by his caregiver and friend of 15 years, Shelly McCray, of Magnolia; nieces, Janet DeFilippis, Joan Humphries and Patsy Wagner; and nephew John Jeffries; and sister-in-law, Jennie Jeffries, all of Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by sister, Ellen Humphries; and brother, Jack Jeffries.
Services: Funeral with military honors, was held June 22, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved