Jay P. Jeffries
Jay P. Jeffries, 91, of Magnolia, Delaware, passed away on June 10, 2020, in his home.
Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Phil and Mary (Weil) Jeffries.
Jay served in the U.S. Air Force and then worked at the Dover Air Force base for 40 years as a mechanic.
He is survived by his caregiver and friend of 15 years, Shelly McCray, of Magnolia; nieces, Janet DeFilippis, Joan Humphries and Patsy Wagner; and nephew John Jeffries; and sister-in-law, Jennie Jeffries, all of Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by sister, Ellen Humphries; and brother, Jack Jeffries.
Services: Funeral with military honors, was held June 22, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware.
Published in Times News on Jul. 21, 2020.