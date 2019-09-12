Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery
189 Church Road
Jim Thorpe, PA
Jayne M. Andrews Obituary
Mrs. Jayne M.
Andrews
Mrs. Jayne Marie Andrews, 55, of Penn Forest Township, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Dwain Andrews. They had shared 35 years of marriage.
She was a medical receptionist for 13 years.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of Jay Klotz of Penn Forest Township and the late Janet (Reis) Klotz.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Jim Thorpe.
Jayne was an amazing mother.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are a daughter, Marissa of Penn Forest Township; and a cat, Peaches.
Service: Graveside service for Jane and her mother will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John Hassler officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18229.
Published in Times News on Sept. 12, 2019
