|
|
Jean A. Eremus
Jean A. Eremus, 76, of Lehighton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20. She was married to the late Paul T. Eremus.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Eva (Fronheiser) Bretz.
She worked for several garment factories in the area.
She loved playing bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren and also her dogs Rosie and Lillie.
Survivors: sons, Michael H. and wife Jackie, of Emmaus, Joseph P. and John N., both of Lehighton; daughters, Paula J. Long in Arizona, Susan E. Anthony and Melissa M. Hyska, both of Lehighton; sisters, Nancy Scott of Lehighton and Martha Vaughn of Virginia; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Also predeceased by a son Steven; two brothers and three sisters.
Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home 200 Franklin St. Weissport.
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019