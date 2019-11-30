|
|
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger, 82, formerly of Shady Nook, Friedens, and Washington Township, died early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehab Center, S.outh Whitehall Township.
She was the wife of the late William R. M. Frit-
zinger, who passed in 2011.
Born in Cherryville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey J. and Erma (Peters) Zader.
Jean was employed by Tiffany's Bakery, Whitehall. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville.
Jean was active in her church and also with the Girl Scouts, Walnutport.
Survivors are daughters, Roxanne M., wife of Dave Frenke, Rhonda L., wife of Bruce Ward, all of Slatington, Rita J. Flores of La Porte, IN, Rochelle A. Rice of Schnecksville; son, Rodney H. and wife, Diane Patrick of Palmerton; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandson; sisters, Jacquelyn M. Eschbach of Bethlehem, Linda L. Fritzinger of Slatington, Ruth Ann E., wife of Curt R. Reinsmith of Catasauqua, Christine K., wife of Jeffrey P. Hagan of Quakertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ricky W. Fritzinger; sister, Nancy A. Kulp; and brother, Wayne H. Zader.
Services: Memorial services at 2 p.m. Monday at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in funeral home. Private Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Almond Road, Lehigh Township.
Contributions: Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080.
Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019