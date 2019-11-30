Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Fritzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger Obituary
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger, 82, formerly of Shady Nook, Friedens, and Washington Township, died early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehab Center, S.outh Whitehall Township.
She was the wife of the late William R. M. Frit-
zinger, who passed in 2011.
Born in Cherryville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey J. and Erma (Peters) Zader.
Jean was employed by Tiffany's Bakery, Whitehall. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville.
Jean was active in her church and also with the Girl Scouts, Walnutport.
Survivors are daughters, Roxanne M., wife of Dave Frenke, Rhonda L., wife of Bruce Ward, all of Slatington, Rita J. Flores of La Porte, IN, Rochelle A. Rice of Schnecksville; son, Rodney H. and wife, Diane Patrick of Palmerton; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandson; sisters, Jacquelyn M. Eschbach of Bethlehem, Linda L. Fritzinger of Slatington, Ruth Ann E., wife of Curt R. Reinsmith of Catasauqua, Christine K., wife of Jeffrey P. Hagan of Quakertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Ricky W. Fritzinger; sister, Nancy A. Kulp; and brother, Wayne H. Zader.
Services: Memorial services at 2 p.m. Monday at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in funeral home. Private Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Almond Road, Lehigh Township.
Contributions: Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080.
Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -